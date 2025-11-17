Analysts Set Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Price Target at $17.50

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTK. Northland Capmk raised Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

In other news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi sold 66,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $984,922.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 197,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,768.15. This represents a 25.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTK. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Flotek Industries by 512.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTK opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.17. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.59%. Flotek Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flotek Industries will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

