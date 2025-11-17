Insider Buying: CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Insider Acquires £49,909.11 in Stock

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) insider Kushagra (‘Kush’) Saxena acquired 97,861 shares of CAB Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 51 per share, with a total value of £49,909.11.

CAB Payments Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of CABP opened at GBX 50.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.61. CAB Payments Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 37.30 and a twelve month high of GBX 74.80. The company has a market cap of £128.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41.

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX 0.90 EPS for the quarter. CAB Payments had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAB Payments Holdings Limited will post 14.556213 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CAB Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 99.

CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.

