Wall Street Zen Downgrades GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) to Sell

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GameSquare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GameSquare presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

GameSquare Stock Down 12.0%

NASDAQ GAME opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.74. GameSquare has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. GameSquare had a negative return on equity of 275.13% and a negative net margin of 46.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameSquare by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the entertainment company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GameSquare during the second quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GameSquare during the second quarter worth about $108,000. B Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GameSquare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GameSquare by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,914 shares of the entertainment company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 41,196 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameSquare Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

