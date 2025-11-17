Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZGet Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STRZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starz Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Starz Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starz Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Starz Entertainment Stock Down 6.3%

NASDAQ:STRZ opened at $10.11 on Friday. Starz Entertainment has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $22.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.45.

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry Sloan bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $105,138.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 42,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,534.80. The trade was a 23.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,796 shares of company stock worth $201,896.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starz Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRZ. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starz Entertainment by 547.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 175,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 148,230 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starz Entertainment by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 136,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Starz Entertainment by 101.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Starz Entertainment by 1,564.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Starz Entertainment by 14.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter.

Starz Entertainment Company Profile

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ)

