Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STRZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starz Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Starz Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starz Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Starz Entertainment Stock Down 6.3%

NASDAQ:STRZ opened at $10.11 on Friday. Starz Entertainment has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $22.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.45.

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $105,138.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 42,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,534.80. The trade was a 23.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,796 shares of company stock worth $201,896.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRZ. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starz Entertainment by 547.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 175,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 148,230 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starz Entertainment by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 136,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Starz Entertainment by 101.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Starz Entertainment by 1,564.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Starz Entertainment by 14.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter.

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”

