Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Shares Down 21.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) dropped 21.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The stock traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. Approximately 5,946,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average daily volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPB. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.41.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPB

Superior Plus Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of C$470.64 million during the quarter.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.01%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.