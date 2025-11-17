Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Alpha Cognition from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Alpha Cognition alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alpha Cognition

Alpha Cognition Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ ACOG opened at $5.94 on Friday. Alpha Cognition has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.62.

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Cognition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Cognition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,785,000. Cable Car Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Alpha Cognition by 68.8% during the second quarter. Cable Car Capital LP now owns 869,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 354,278 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Cognition by 74.6% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Cognition in the second quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Cognition in the third quarter worth about $148,000.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.