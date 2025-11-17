Nayax (NYAX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $109.5090 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

Nayax Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYAX opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 0.20. Nayax has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $52.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 4,022.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 548,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,210,000 after purchasing an additional 535,476 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nayax during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nayax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Nayax by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nayax from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

