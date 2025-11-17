Head to Head Comparison: Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) & Its Rivals

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Wohnen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Wohnen N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Wohnen Competitors -3.19% -20.92% -0.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Wohnen and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Wohnen $1.49 billion -$638.98 million -14.94 Deutsche Wohnen Competitors $3.47 billion $120.05 million 38.84

Deutsche Wohnen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Deutsche Wohnen. Deutsche Wohnen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Wohnen’s competitors have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

58.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Deutsche Wohnen competitors beat Deutsche Wohnen on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting. This segment also includes multimedia services and the supply of energy. The Recurring Sales segment includes sales of individual condominiums and single-family homes. The Development segment includes project development to create new living space. The care segment includes all activities related to the management of care facilities and the leasing of care properties. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Deutsche Wohnen SE operates as a subsidiary of Vonovia SE.

