BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) versus Oriental Rise (NASDAQ:ORIS) Financial Analysis

Oriental Rise (NASDAQ:ORIS – Get Free Report) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of BellRing Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Oriental Rise alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Rise and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Rise N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands 10.26% -123.43% 30.88%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Rise 1 0 0 0 1.00 BellRing Brands 1 3 14 0 2.72

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oriental Rise and BellRing Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

BellRing Brands has a consensus price target of $57.56, indicating a potential upside of 114.62%. Given BellRing Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than Oriental Rise.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oriental Rise and BellRing Brands”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Rise $15.01 million 0.18 $2.09 million N/A N/A BellRing Brands $2.00 billion 1.69 $246.50 million $1.75 15.33

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Rise.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Oriental Rise on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Rise

(Get Free Report)

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd. engages in the cultivation, processing, and sale of tea leaves and tea products. It operates through the Primarily-Processes Teas and Refined Teas segments. The company was founded by Chun Sun Wong, Wai Kwong Fong and Deming Zhou on January 25, 2019 and is headquartered in Ningde, China.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels. BellRing Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Rise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.