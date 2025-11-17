Core AI (NASDAQ:CHAI) versus Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) Critical Contrast

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) and Core AI (NASDAQ:CHAI – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Array Digital Infrastructure and Core AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Array Digital Infrastructure alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array Digital Infrastructure $3.80 billion 1.03 -$39.00 million $0.18 255.07 Core AI $11.63 million 3.91 -$25.27 million ($87.82) -0.03

Analyst Recommendations

Core AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Array Digital Infrastructure. Core AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Array Digital Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Array Digital Infrastructure and Core AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Array Digital Infrastructure 1 1 2 0 2.25 Core AI 0 0 0 0 0.00

Array Digital Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.04%. Given Array Digital Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Array Digital Infrastructure is more favorable than Core AI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Array Digital Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Core AI shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Array Digital Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Core AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Array Digital Infrastructure has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core AI has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Array Digital Infrastructure and Core AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array Digital Infrastructure -0.68% 1.67% 0.74% Core AI -225.94% -244.66% -132.89%

Summary

Array Digital Infrastructure beats Core AI on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Array Digital Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices. In addition, the company offers various accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics, including audio, home automation, and networking products; as well as offers option to purchase devices and accessories under installment contracts. Further, the company offers roaming, wireless eligible telecommunications carrier, and wireless tower rental services. It serves consumer, business, and government customers with 5.0 million connections, including 4.4 million postpaid, 0.5 million prepaid, and 0.1 million reseller and other connections in 21 states. The company provides its products and services through retail sales, direct sales, third-party national retailers, and independent agents, as well as e-commerce and telesales. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. United States Cellular Corporation is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

About Core AI

(Get Free Report)

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories. In addition, it offers 4G LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, in-vehicle communication devices that incorporate voice, push-to-talk over cellular, navigation, and data fleet management solutions. Further, the company provides cellular booster solutions, such as Uniden U60C 4G and U65C 4G to enhance connectivity; Uniden U70 FN for inside buildings, Uniden UM50 FN for inside vehicles, and the Uniden UM2M FN that can connect to its Uniden UV350 in vehicle communicator; Uniden Mobile Coverage Kit; Mission Critical Push-To-Talk device; and Vehicle Kit 7, a vehicle kit accessory that provides an in-vehicle solution. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Array Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Array Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.