Critical Review: PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) & FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of FirstCash shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Profitability

This table compares FirstCash and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash 8.61% 16.63% 7.70% PagSeguro Digital 11.00% 15.39% 3.18%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash $3.49 billion 2.03 $258.82 million $6.93 23.09 PagSeguro Digital $3.22 billion 0.96 $392.38 million $1.29 7.29

This table compares FirstCash and PagSeguro Digital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PagSeguro Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FirstCash. PagSeguro Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstCash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FirstCash and PagSeguro Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstCash 0 1 5 2 3.13 PagSeguro Digital 0 4 4 0 2.50

FirstCash currently has a consensus price target of $167.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.37%. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.35%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than FirstCash.

Risk & Volatility

FirstCash has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FirstCash pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. PagSeguro Digital pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. FirstCash pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PagSeguro Digital pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FirstCash has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. PagSeguro Digital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

FirstCash beats PagSeguro Digital on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstCash

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company also provides retail POS payment solutions, which focuses on LTO products and facilitating other retail financing payment options across the network of traditional and e-commerce merchant partners. It serves cash and credit-constrained consumers. The company was formerly known as FirstCash, Inc and changed its name to FirstCash Holdings, Inc. in December 2021. FirstCash Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth. It also offers cash-in solutions; online and in-person payment tools; and online gaming and cross-border digital services, as well as issues prepaid, credit, and cash cards. In addition, the company provides functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, POS app, i-Banking App, Super App, and e-commerce support and bill payment services; and PedeFácil, an order management and food delivery app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.