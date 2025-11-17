Head-To-Head Comparison: Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) versus Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Victory Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Victory Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Victory Capital pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Victory Capital has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Victory Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital 25.27% 24.23% 12.71% Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 4.49% 2.61% 0.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Victory Capital and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Victory Capital and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital 0 4 7 0 2.64 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 1 1 0 2.50

Victory Capital presently has a consensus price target of $74.89, suggesting a potential upside of 18.23%. Given Victory Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Risk & Volatility

Victory Capital has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Victory Capital and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital $893.48 million 4.60 $288.86 million $3.92 16.16 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $17,059.43 billion 0.00 $203.02 million $0.33 12.71

Victory Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Victory Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Victory Capital beats Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. Its investment products include actively and passively managed mutual funds; rules-based and active exchange traded funds; institutional separate accounts; variable insurance products; alternative investments; and private closed-end funds; and a 529 Education Savings Plan. The company also offers strategies through third-party investment products, including mutual funds, third-party ETF model strategies, retail separately managed accounts, unified managed accounts through wrap account programs, Collective Investment Trusts, and undertakings for the collective investment in transferable securities. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; investment banking, including services relating to capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and project finance transactions; mobile and online banking services; and bancassurance, insurance, trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow services, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution services, and payment and collection services. Further, it is involved in equity investments in various sectors, including infrastructure, energy and gas, agribusiness, and hospitality; and treasury operations. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

