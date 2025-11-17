Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) and U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Head to Head Survey

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) and Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares U-Haul and Hertz Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U-Haul 7.77% 5.92% 2.28% Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of U-Haul shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Hertz Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of U-Haul shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U-Haul $5.97 billion 1.69 $628.71 million $1.01 50.96 Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A $3.75 1.51

This table compares U-Haul and Hertz Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

U-Haul has higher revenue and earnings than Hertz Global. Hertz Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U-Haul, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for U-Haul and Hertz Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U-Haul 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

U-Haul currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.42%. Given U-Haul’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe U-Haul is more favorable than Hertz Global.

Summary

U-Haul beats Hertz Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U-Haul

(Get Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Co. engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment is involved in providing loss adjusting and claims handling for U-Haul through regional offices. The Life Insurance segment offers life and health insurance products primarily to the senior market through the direct writing and reinsuring of life insurance, Medicare supplement, and annuity policies. The company was founded by Anna Mary Carty Shoen and Leonard Samuel Shoen in 1945 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

About Hertz Global

(Get Free Report)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It rents vehicles on an hourly, daily, weekend, weekly, and monthly or multi-month basis. In addition, the company offers vehicle and lease financing; acquisition and remarketing; license, title, and registration; vehicle maintenance consultation; fuel, accident, and toll management; telematics-based location, and driver performance and scorecard reporting; and fleet management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a rental fleet of approximately 515,700 vehicles in the United States and 131,500 vehicles in international operations. The company serves corporate and leisure customers. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.