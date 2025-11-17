Contrasting Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) & ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) and Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ITT and Benev Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get ITT alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT 0 1 10 0 2.91 Benev Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

ITT currently has a consensus target price of $201.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.04%. Given ITT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ITT is more favorable than Benev Capital.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

ITT pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Benev Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. ITT pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Benev Capital pays out 146.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ITT has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

This table compares ITT and Benev Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT $3.81 billion 3.77 $518.30 million $6.02 30.66 Benev Capital $47.44 million 9.26 $19.43 million $0.13 19.85

ITT has higher revenue and earnings than Benev Capital. Benev Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ITT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ITT and Benev Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT 12.67% 18.96% 10.43% Benev Capital 41.88% 11.86% 5.83%

Risk & Volatility

ITT has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benev Capital has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of ITT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ITT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Benev Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ITT beats Benev Capital on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains. This segment sells its products under ITT Friction Technologies, KONI, Wolverine Advanced Materials, Axtone, Novitek, and GALT. brand names. The Industrial Process segment provides industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization and remote monitoring systems and services; and aftermarket solutions, such as replacement parts and services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, energy, mining, and other industrial process markets. This segment sells its products under Goulds Pumps, Bornemann, Engineered Valves, PRO Services, C'treat, i-ALERT, Rheinhütte Pumpen, and Habonim brand names. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized products for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and energy. This segment provides connector products, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of highly engineered actuation, flow control, energy absorption, environmental control, and composite component solutions for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets under Cannon, VEAM, BIW Connector Systems, Aerospace Controls, Enidine, Compact Automation, Neo-Dyn Process Controls, Conoflow, and Micro-Mode brand names. The company was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Benev Capital

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc. and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp. in September 2014. Diversified Royalty Corp. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.