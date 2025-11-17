Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired Rep. Cleo Fields

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). In a filing disclosed on November 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $250,001 and $500,000 in Apple stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/29/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/23/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 10/23/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 10/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) on 10/10/2025.

Apple Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.41. 47,386,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,788,676. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.92 and a 200 day moving average of $227.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $277.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $203.07 to $246.99 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Melius Research set a $345.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Avant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

