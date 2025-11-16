Financial Review: CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS) vs. Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD)

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS – Get Free Report) and Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.47, indicating that its stock price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions -0.28% 3.76% 2.29% Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00 Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Textmunication Holdgings”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions $996.96 million 4.81 $26.15 million N/A N/A Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 0.10 -$340,000.00 ($0.48) -0.01

CCC Intelligent Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Textmunication Holdgings.

Summary

CCC Intelligent Solutions beats Textmunication Holdgings on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others. The company offers CCC Insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC AI and analytics, and CCC casualty; CCC Repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC Other Ecosystem solutions, comprising CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC lender solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC International solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Textmunication Holdgings

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

