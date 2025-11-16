Reviewing Cenntro (CENN) and The Competition

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “AUTO – DOMESTIC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cenntro to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenntro and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro $31.30 million -$44.87 million -0.23 Cenntro Competitors $23.89 billion $510.60 million 13.52

Cenntro’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro. Cenntro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

50.6% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Cenntro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cenntro and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cenntro Competitors 862 2311 2605 133 2.34

As a group, “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies have a potential upside of 4.79%. Given Cenntro’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cenntro has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Cenntro has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro’s peers have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro -214.49% -43.31% -26.67% Cenntro Competitors -186.51% -23.45% -12.33%

Summary

Cenntro peers beat Cenntro on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company sells its products under the Metro, Logistar, Logimax, Avantier, Teemak, and Antric One names. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

