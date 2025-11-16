Head to Head Comparison: FFBW (FFBW) and Its Peers

Profitability

This table compares FFBW and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFBW N/A N/A N/A FFBW Competitors 11.48% 6.09% 0.61%

Volatility & Risk

FFBW has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFBW’s rivals have a beta of -0.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get FFBW alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FFBW and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FFBW $11.90 million $1.51 million 25.10 FFBW Competitors $300.55 million $76.74 million 6.91

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FFBW’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FFBW. FFBW is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

44.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of FFBW shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FFBW rivals beat FFBW on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

FFBW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FFBW, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. FFBW, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.