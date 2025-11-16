Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) versus Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Head to Head Comparison

Risk & Volatility

Pigeon has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Growlife has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pigeon and Growlife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pigeon alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pigeon 8.82% 11.95% 9.29% Growlife N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pigeon and Growlife”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pigeon $688.99 million 1.81 $55.26 million $0.13 20.00 Growlife N/A N/A -$4.48 million ($0.16) 0.00

Pigeon has higher revenue and earnings than Growlife. Growlife is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pigeon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pigeon beats Growlife on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pigeon

(Get Free Report)

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women’s care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The company is involved in the provision of baby and mother care products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, breast pads, breast pumps, nipple care products, breast milk storage bags, and breastfeeding-related products under Pigeon and Lansinoh brands. It also offers non-woven products, baby strollers, aging-prevention products, wet wipes, skincare products, cleaning and disinfecting products, and elder care products and services. In addition, the company provides child-minding and daycare services, in-home nursing care support services, outpatient care facility services, operation of in-company childcare facilities, daycare services, event childcare services, babysitter dispatch services, preschool education services, and at-home elder care services. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Growlife

(Get Free Report)

GrowLife, Inc. focuses on the functional mushroom business. It processes, stores, markets, distributes, and sells fresh and dried mushroom products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.