Paypoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) and Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Head to Head Analysis

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) and Paypoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Corpay and Paypoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Corpay alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corpay 0 6 9 0 2.60 Paypoint 0 0 0 0 0.00

Corpay presently has a consensus target price of $379.71, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. Given Corpay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Corpay is more favorable than Paypoint.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

98.8% of Corpay shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Corpay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Corpay has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paypoint has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corpay and Paypoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corpay 25.17% 39.13% 7.20% Paypoint N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corpay and Paypoint”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corpay $4.31 billion 4.52 $1.00 billion $14.73 18.90 Paypoint $391.23 million 2.57 $24.49 million N/A N/A

Corpay has higher revenue and earnings than Paypoint.

Summary

Corpay beats Paypoint on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Paypoint

(Get Free Report)

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services. The segment offers its products under PayPoint One, eMoney, MultiPay, CashOut, and Direct Debits platforms. The Love2shop segment is involved in the provision of shopping vouchers, cards, and e-codes which customers may redeem with participating retailers; and Christmas savings club, to which customers make regular payments throughout the year to help spread the cost of Christmas, before converting to a voucher. It serves consumers, SMEs, and convenience retailers in the commercial, not-for-profit, and public sectors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.