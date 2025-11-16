Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC) vs. Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG) Head to Head Contrast

Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC – Get Free Report) and Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Old Market Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Old Market Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of Umbra Applied Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Old Market Capital and Umbra Applied Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Market Capital -21.79% -7.01% -4.78% Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Market Capital $13.09 million 2.49 -$5.15 million ($0.39) -12.38 Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Umbra Applied Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Old Market Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Old Market Capital and Umbra Applied Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Market Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Umbra Applied Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Old Market Capital has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a beta of -1.33, meaning that its share price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Old Market Capital

Old Market Capital Corporation provides broadband internet, voice over internet protocol, and video services in Northwest and Northcentral Ohio. The company was formerly known as Nicholas Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Old Market Capital Corporation in September 2024. Old Market Capital Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation. The company was formerly known as Green Processing Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. in January 2014. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring Hill, Florida. Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Processing Technologies, Inc.

