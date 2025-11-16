Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Critical Analysis

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) and Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Charles Schwab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 17.18% 12.51% 1.04% Charles Schwab 35.93% 21.26% 1.85%

Volatility & Risk

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charles Schwab has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

75.9% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Charles Schwab shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Charles Schwab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Charles Schwab”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $82.79 billion 3.22 $19.72 billion $6.08 13.98 Charles Schwab $22.91 billion 7.32 $5.94 billion $4.27 22.10

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Charles Schwab. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charles Schwab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wells Fargo & Company and Charles Schwab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 8 11 0 2.58 Charles Schwab 2 5 16 1 2.67

Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus price target of $89.57, indicating a potential upside of 5.39%. Charles Schwab has a consensus price target of $106.45, indicating a potential upside of 12.80%. Given Charles Schwab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Charles Schwab is more favorable than Wells Fargo & Company.

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Charles Schwab pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Charles Schwab pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Company has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Charles Schwab has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Company is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Charles Schwab beats Wells Fargo & Company on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers consumer and small business banking, home lending, credit cards, auto, and personal lending. The Commercial Banking segment provides banking and credit products across industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment is composed of corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, and equity and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities. The Wealth and Investment Management segment refers to personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, trust, and fiduciary products and services. The company was founded by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo on March 18, 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. It offers brokerage accounts with equity and fixed income trading, margin lending, options trading, futures and forex trading, and cash management capabilities, including certificates of deposit; third-party mutual funds through the Mutual Fund Marketplace and Mutual Fund OneSource service, as well as mutual fund trading and clearing services to broker-dealers; exchange-traded funds; advisory solutions for managed portfolios, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, specialized planning, and full-time portfolio management; banking products comprising checking and savings accounts, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and pledged asset lines; and trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. It also provides digital retirement calculators; integrated web-, mobile-, and software-based trading platforms, real-time market data, options trading, premium research, and multi-channel access; self-service education and support tools; online research and analysis tools; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; retirement plan services; mutual fund clearing services; and advisor services, including interactive tools and educational content. The Company operates through branch offices. The Charles Schwab Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

