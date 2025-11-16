Critical Survey: TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) and TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aqua Power Systems and TXNM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 TXNM Energy 0 5 4 0 2.44

TXNM Energy has a consensus price target of $57.64, indicating a potential downside of 0.35%. Given TXNM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TXNM Energy is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A -$21.21 million N/A N/A TXNM Energy $2.11 billion 2.99 $242.68 million $1.71 33.83

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and TXNM Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TXNM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of TXNM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of TXNM Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and TXNM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A TXNM Energy 8.75% 7.34% 1.77%

Volatility & Risk

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TXNM Energy has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TXNM Energy beats Aqua Power Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. The company was formerly known as PNM Resources, Inc and changed its name to TXNM Energy, Inc. in August 2024. TXNM Energy, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

