Head-To-Head Contrast: Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) versus GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and Yatra Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -19.50% -1.57% -1.49% Yatra Online 1.39% 1.79% 1.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Yatra Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Yatra Online shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 1 0 0 0 1.00 Yatra Online 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GigaMedia and Yatra Online, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Yatra Online has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.87%. Given Yatra Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GigaMedia and Yatra Online”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $3.40 million 5.01 -$2.30 million ($0.11) -14.01 Yatra Online $93.14 million 1.05 -$1.25 million $0.02 79.00

Yatra Online has higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yatra Online, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yatra Online has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yatra Online beats GigaMedia on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform. It also offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and other casual games. In addition, the company provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; and Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Gurugram, India.

