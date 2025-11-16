Reviewing PACS Group (PACS) and Its Rivals

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PACS Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PACS Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PACS Group N/A N/A N/A PACS Group Competitors -902.09% -91.82% -14.52%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PACS Group 1 1 3 0 2.40 PACS Group Competitors 625 2491 5121 184 2.58

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PACS Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PACS Group presently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 148.70%. As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 366.07%. Given PACS Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PACS Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PACS Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PACS Group $3.11 billion $112.87 million 34.05 PACS Group Competitors $9.89 billion $239.88 million 11.97

PACS Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PACS Group. PACS Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

PACS Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACS Group’s peers have a beta of 1.53, indicating that their average stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PACS Group peers beat PACS Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

PACS Group Company Profile

PACS Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

