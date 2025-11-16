CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.58 and traded as low as $242.56. CSW Industrials shares last traded at $251.2010, with a volume of 224,661 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CSW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CSW Industrials from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $261.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on CSW Industrials from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.06. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.96.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 15.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,623,250. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSW. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 517.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

