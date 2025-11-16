Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Xcel Brands, Inc (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $0.84. Xcel Brands shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 48,342 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on XELB. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xcel Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

