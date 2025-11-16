Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$58.50 and traded as low as C$57.18. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$57.66, with a volume of 1,018,307 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECK.B. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$58.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.74.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

