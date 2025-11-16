Amphion Innovations (LON:AMP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Amphion Innovations Plc (LON:AMP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.44 and traded as high as GBX 3.20. Amphion Innovations shares last traded at GBX 2.85, with a volume of 1,114,698 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £21.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In related news, insider Duncan Black acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 per share, for a total transaction of £15,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ampeak Energy is a global developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy projects. Ampeak Energy owns the world’s flagship tidal stream project, MeyGen. Ampeak Energy is also the owner of the Uskmouth Power Station site that is being repurposed into a sustainable energy park, initially housing one of the UK’s largest battery energy storage projects.

