Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.17 and traded as low as GBX 0.08. Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.08, with a volume of 13,144,248 shares changing hands.
Active Energy Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market cap of £3.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.16.
Active Energy Group (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (27) earnings per share for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Active Energy Group Company Profile
Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.
