Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.17 and traded as low as GBX 0.08. Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.08, with a volume of 13,144,248 shares changing hands.

Active Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market cap of £3.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.16.

Active Energy Group (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (27) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Active Energy Group Company Profile

In other Active Energy Group news, insider Paul Elliott acquired 5,527,000 shares of Active Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 per share, with a total value of £497,430. Also, insider Pankaj Rajani purchased 5,882,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 per share, for a total transaction of £529,411.77. Insiders have acquired 14,895,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,234,747 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

