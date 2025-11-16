Ledyard Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and traded as high as $15.23. Ledyard Financial Group shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 932 shares traded.

Ledyard Financial Group Trading Up 5.0%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26.

About Ledyard Financial Group

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.

