Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.49 and traded as low as $25.30. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 43,200 shares.
Peritus High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0%
The firm has a market cap of $94.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49.
Peritus High Yield ETF Company Profile
The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peritus High Yield ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
Receive News & Ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.