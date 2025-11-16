Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.49 and traded as low as $25.30. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 43,200 shares.

Peritus High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The firm has a market cap of $94.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49.

Peritus High Yield ETF Company Profile

The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.

