Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.0056. Bright Mountain Media shares last traded at $0.0061, with a volume of 155,201 shares.

Bright Mountain Media Stock Up 7.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 110.86.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc provides an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform that connects brands with targeted consumer demographics in the United States and Israel. It focuses on digital publishing comprising websites, including Mom.com, Cafemom.com, LittleThings.com, and MamasLatinas.com; and advertising technology, consumer insights, creative, and media services.

