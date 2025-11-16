American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.75 and traded as high as $15.77. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $15.7250, with a volume of 983 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of American Realty Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $253.99 million, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 24.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in American Realty Investors during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 166,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

