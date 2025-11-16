Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03 and traded as high as GBX 0.03. Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.03, with a volume of 420,777,344 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of £9.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.

Tower Resources is an African-focused energy company advancing its operation in Cameroon towards production and cash flow, and de-risking attractive exploration licenses in the emerging oil and gas provinces of Namibia and South Africa, where world-class discoveries have recently been made.

The Company’s strategy is to build a balanced portfolio of energy opportunities in Africa across the exploration and production cycle in oil and gas and beyond, in stable jurisdictions that the Company knows well and that offer excellent fiscal terms.

