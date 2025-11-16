Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.70 and traded as high as $16.70. Investec Group shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 453 shares.
Investec Group Trading Down 7.6%
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.
About Investec Group
Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Investec Group
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.