Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) versus FXCM (OTCMKTS:GLBR) Head-To-Head Review

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) and FXCM (OTCMKTS:GLBR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of FXCM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and FXCM”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group $152.08 million 2.32 $43.18 million $17.22 7.56 FXCM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Diamond Hill Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than FXCM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Diamond Hill Investment Group and FXCM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 FXCM 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given FXCM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FXCM is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and FXCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group 31.71% 21.38% 14.72% FXCM N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FXCM has a beta of -2.77, indicating that its share price is 377% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats FXCM on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc., provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs. The company also provides fund administration services comprising portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the funds, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, which include the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About FXCM

Global Brokerage, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contracts for difference trading, spread betting, and related services to retail and institutional customers worldwide. Its proprietary trading platform presents its FX customers with the price quotations on various currency pairs from a range of global banks, financial institutions, and market makers. The company also acts as a credit intermediary and simultaneously entering into trades with the customer and the FX market maker. It offers its customers access to over-the-counter FX markets. The company was formerly known as FXCM Inc. and changed its name to Global Brokerage, Inc. in February 2017. Global Brokerage, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in New York, New York. On March 23, 2023, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Global Brokerage, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. On May 19, 2023, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

