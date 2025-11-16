Reviewing Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) & Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) and Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Brunswick shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Mastercraft Boat shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Brunswick shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Mastercraft Boat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brunswick and Mastercraft Boat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick 1 8 7 0 2.38 Mastercraft Boat 0 6 1 1 2.38

Valuation & Earnings

Brunswick currently has a consensus target price of $73.54, suggesting a potential upside of 14.31%. Mastercraft Boat has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.72%. Given Mastercraft Boat’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mastercraft Boat is more favorable than Brunswick.

This table compares Brunswick and Mastercraft Boat”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick $5.18 billion 0.81 $130.10 million ($3.64) -17.67 Mastercraft Boat $284.20 million 1.07 $7.04 million $0.97 19.16

Brunswick has higher revenue and earnings than Mastercraft Boat. Brunswick is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercraft Boat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brunswick and Mastercraft Boat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick -4.60% 10.55% 3.39% Mastercraft Boat 5.50% 8.09% 5.73%

Volatility & Risk

Brunswick has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercraft Boat has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastercraft Boat beats Brunswick on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands. The Engine P&A segment offers engine parts and consumables, electrical products, boat parts and systems, and engine oils and lubricants through aftermarket retailers, dealers, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers for marine and non-marine markets under the Mercury, Mercury Precision Parts, Quicksilver, and Seachoice brands; and distributes marine parts and accessories. The Navico Group segment provides products and systems for the marine, recreational vehicle (RV), specialty vehicle, mobile, and industrial markets, as well as aftermarket channels; and marine electronics, sensors, control systems, instruments, power systems, and general accessories under the Ancor, Attwood, B&G, BEP, Blue Sea Systems, C-MAP, CZone, Lenco, Lowrance, Marinco, Mastervolt, MotorGuide, Progressive Industries, ProMariner, RELiON, Simrad, and Whale brand names. The Boat segment offers Sea Ray sport boats and cruisers; Bayliner sport cruisers, runabouts, and Heyday wake boats; Boston Whaler fiberglass offshore boats; Lund fiberglass fishing boats; Crestliner, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft aluminum fishing, utility, pontoon, and deck boats; Thunder Jet heavy-gauge aluminum boats; Veer recreational and fishing boats; and the freedom boat club, dealer services, and technology to the marine industry through dealers and distributors. Brunswick Corporation was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois.

About Mastercraft Boat

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating. Crest segment provides pontoon boats for use in general recreational boating. The Aviara segment produces luxury day boats for use in general recreational boating. The company also offers ski/wake, outboard, and sterndrive boats, as well as various accessories, including trailers and aftermarket parts. It sells its boats under the MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara brands through a network of independent dealers in North America and internationally. The company was formerly known as MCBC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.