LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) & 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Head-To-Head Comparison

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) and LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 1stdibs.com and LY, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get 1stdibs.com alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.com 1 1 0 0 1.50 LY 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1stdibs.com and LY”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.com $88.26 million 2.06 -$18.63 million ($0.50) -9.92 LY $12.59 billion 1.50 $1.01 billion $0.38 14.47

LY has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.com. 1stdibs.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

1stdibs.com has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LY has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of 1stdibs.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of 1stdibs.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.com and LY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.com -19.94% -18.56% -12.69% LY 10.35% 6.45% 2.30%

Summary

LY beats 1stdibs.com on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.com

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About LY

(Get Free Report)

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services. The company was formerly known as Z Holdings Corporation and changed its name to LY Corporation in October 2023. LY Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chiyoda, Japan. LY Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.