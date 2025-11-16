Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.24 and traded as high as $19.24. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Trading Up 0.4%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24.
About Wm Morrison Supermarkets
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.
