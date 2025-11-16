Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.88 and traded as high as C$19.52. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$19.41, with a volume of 31,331 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.00.
Get Our Latest Report on AD.UN
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.