Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.88 and traded as high as C$19.52. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$19.41, with a volume of 31,331 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.87. The stock has a market cap of C$880.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust.

