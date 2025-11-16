National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $109.89 and traded as high as $129.24. National HealthCare shares last traded at $128.12, with a volume of 54,790 shares.

National HealthCare Trading Up 1.2%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.58.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $382.66 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.19%.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

National HealthCare Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.12%.

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

