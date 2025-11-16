Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.14 and traded as high as $44.49. Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 10,906 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Energias de Portugal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

