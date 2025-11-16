Rep. Tim Moore Buys Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). In a filing disclosed on November 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Verizon Communications stock on October 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SCHWAB ONE” account.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) on 10/29/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 10/22/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/8/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 9/19/2025.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.03. 29,364,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,492,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 121.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 176,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 96,931 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2,916.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 347,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 336,190 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,297,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $309,551,000 after purchasing an additional 722,559 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $2,799,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 23.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 205,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 39,445 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.41.

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

