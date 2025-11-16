Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,840 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 91,833 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 143,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $45,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 13.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 81,777 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $1,236,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC boosted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.61.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $404.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $429.67 and its 200 day moving average is $360.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 269.57, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

