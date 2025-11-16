Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.42 and traded as high as $4.21. Ultrapar Participacoes shares last traded at $4.1750, with a volume of 1,298,704 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 333,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 83,596 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 274,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the third quarter worth $172,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 131.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,890,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 1,643,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

