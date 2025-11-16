YHN Acquisition I (NASDAQ:YHNAU) Trading Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

YHN Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:YHNAU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

YHN Acquisition I Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

YHN Acquisition I Company Profile

YHN Acquisition I Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. YHN Acquisition I Limited operates as a subsidiary of YHN Partners I Limited.

