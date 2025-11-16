Coelacanth Energy (CVE:CEI) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (CVE:CEI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 93,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CEI. Ventum Financial set a C$1.15 target price on Coelacanth Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Coelacanth Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coelacanth Energy has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.10.

Coelacanth Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Coelacanth Energy Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.83. The company has a market cap of C$447.61 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Coelacanth Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company owns approximately 150 net sections of Montney acreage located in the Two Rivers area of northeastern British Columbia.

