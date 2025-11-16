Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTXW) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.2030. 25,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 30,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2001.

Syntec Optics Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

Syntec Optics Company Profile

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

