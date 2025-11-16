Primega Group (NASDAQ:PGHL) Trading Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Primega Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PGHL – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.3967. 134,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,131,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4089.

Primega Group Trading Down 2.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.

Primega Group Company Profile

Primega Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of transportation services through its subsidiary, Primega Construction. Its services include soil and rock transportation, diesel oil trading, and construction works such as excavation and lateral support works and bored piling. The company was founded on April 14, 2022 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

